Mina (MINA) Trading Up 40.1% Over Last Week

Mina (MINA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Mina has a market cap of $751.96 million and approximately $98.59 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00003199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mina has traded 40.1% higher against the dollar.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,013,564,333 coins and its circulating supply is 869,702,504 coins. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,013,342,572.8400393 with 869,303,723.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.90989446 USD and is up 10.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $120,958,616.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

