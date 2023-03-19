Mina Reaches Market Cap of $756.09 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last week, Mina has traded up 31.7% against the US dollar. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00003086 BTC on major exchanges. Mina has a market capitalization of $756.09 million and $45.86 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,014,001,373 coins and its circulating supply is 870,331,059 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,013,617,612.8400393 with 869,790,484.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.8655453 USD and is down -4.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $68,718,380.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

