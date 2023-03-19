Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a conviction-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE MUFG opened at $6.14 on Thursday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.90.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.58 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 4.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 27,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 860,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,739,000 after acquiring an additional 274,678 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period. 1.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

