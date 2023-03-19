Mizuho Boosts Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Price Target to $33.00

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RVNC has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Revance Therapeutics to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.91.

NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $32.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.95. Revance Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $36.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.99 and its 200 day moving average is $26.20.

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.10 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 786.70% and a negative net margin of 268.87%. Revance Therapeutics’s revenue was up 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.93) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, CEO Mark J. Foley sold 70,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $2,223,620.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 823,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,009,658.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Mark J. Foley sold 70,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $2,223,620.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 823,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,009,658.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,187. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,014 shares of company stock worth $4,421,806. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVNC. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

