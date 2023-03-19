Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Performance

MFG stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.75. 1,377,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,722. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Mizuho Financial Group has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $3.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 28.3% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 45,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 10,022 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 41,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 12.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,126,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after buying an additional 457,622 shares during the period. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

