Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.
Mizuho Financial Group Stock Performance
MFG stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.75. 1,377,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,722. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Mizuho Financial Group has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $3.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.48.
Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.
