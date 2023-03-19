Mizuho Trims LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Target Price to $7.00

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum lowered LivePerson from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on LivePerson from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm lowered LivePerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on LivePerson from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on LivePerson from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.27.
LivePerson Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $4.21 on Thursday. LivePerson has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $26.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day moving average is $11.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
LivePerson Company Profile
LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LivePerson (LPSN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.