Mizuho Trims LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Target Price to $7.00

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum lowered LivePerson from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on LivePerson from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm lowered LivePerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on LivePerson from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on LivePerson from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $4.21 on Thursday. LivePerson has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $26.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day moving average is $11.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,410,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,015,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,929,000 after purchasing an additional 601,564 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in LivePerson in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,267,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in LivePerson in the 1st quarter valued at $11,342,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in LivePerson in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,068,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

