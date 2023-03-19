MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDB. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in MongoDB by 1,468.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 372.9% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 39,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total value of $7,874,824.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,045,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total value of $2,916,960.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,227,954 shares in the company, valued at $254,125,080.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 39,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total value of $7,874,824.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,045,189.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,994 shares of company stock worth $22,590,843 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MongoDB Stock Down 0.7 %

MDB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $256.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $264.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.87.

MDB stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $219.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,674,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,273. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.15 and a 1-year high of $471.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.01.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Further Reading

