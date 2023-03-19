Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MPWR has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $533.00 to $608.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $542.09.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $488.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $301.69 and a 1 year high of $541.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $461.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $402.92.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 5,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total transaction of $1,906,938.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 248,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,861,923.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $793,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 273,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,974,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 5,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total value of $1,906,938.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 248,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,861,923.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,605 shares of company stock valued at $45,013,975 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 111.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

