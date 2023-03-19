Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 855 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $40,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $62,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.00.

CAT stock traded down $3.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $215.01. 7,203,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,480,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.03. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current year.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

