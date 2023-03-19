Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Moody’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $307.67.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCO traded down $3.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $294.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,673,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,318. The firm has a market cap of $53.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $305.32 and a 200-day moving average of $285.38. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $346.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.10, for a total value of $837,227.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,381.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.10, for a total value of $837,227.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,381.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $2,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,443,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,701 shares of company stock worth $7,046,117. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $425,827,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Moody’s by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,947,000 after buying an additional 914,530 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Moody’s by 137.1% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,308,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,094,000 after buying an additional 756,663 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Moody’s by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,898,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $788,439,000 after purchasing an additional 556,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,079,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,483,000 after purchasing an additional 252,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

