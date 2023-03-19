Moonbeam Price Hits $0.42 (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001506 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a market cap of $254.24 million and $7.09 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00062909 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00043930 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007625 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00019376 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000787 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 598,611,364 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.

One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

