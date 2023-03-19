Moonbeam Reaches Market Capitalization of $251.28 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 18th. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $251.28 million and approximately $10.22 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001542 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00063389 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00045446 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00007845 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00019963 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000805 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 598,444,233 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.

One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

Moonbeam Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.