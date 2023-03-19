Moulton Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,114 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,549,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,556,392,000 after buying an additional 1,797,987 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,426,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $770,805,000 after buying an additional 898,700 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,046.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,135,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052,206 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.1% during the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 5,124,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,757,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $106.85 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.85 and a 1-year high of $133.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

