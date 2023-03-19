M&R Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 144,789 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 144,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Guggenheim raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 1.3 %

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.34. 32,003,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,522,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.