M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,458 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

M&R Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,235 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 4.0% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $14,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW stock traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $197.36. 7,271,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,178,252. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.03. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $238.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on LOW shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.81.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

