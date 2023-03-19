MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $539.00 to $549.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $518.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $558.10.

MSCI Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $537.09 on Thursday. MSCI has a twelve month low of $376.41 and a twelve month high of $572.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $530.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $485.93. The company has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a PE ratio of 50.10 and a beta of 1.13.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.13. MSCI had a net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 93.24%. The business had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MSCI will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 51.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total transaction of $503,901.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,327.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

