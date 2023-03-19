Multichain Price Reaches $10.27 on Exchanges (MULTI)

Multichain (MULTI) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Multichain has a market capitalization of $188.61 million and approximately $3.52 million worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multichain token can currently be bought for $10.27 or 0.00037699 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Multichain has traded up 21.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Multichain Profile

Multichain’s genesis date was December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. The official message board for Multichain is multichainorg.medium.com. Multichain’s official website is multichain.org. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Multichain

According to CryptoCompare, “MULTI is the governance token of Multichain, a network that allows for communication and interoperability between various blockchains, including Ethereum-like chains, Layer 2 chains, Parachains, Bitcoin types of chains, and COSMOS chains. The network comprises SMPC nodes run by different organizations, institutions, and individuals, which collectively sign transactions, with each node knowing only a part of the key to make this happen. MULTI token holders can vote and participate in the governance of the Multichain community and ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multichain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multichain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multichain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

