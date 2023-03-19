My DeFi Pet (DPET) Reaches One Day Volume of $744,706.81

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0682 or 0.00000243 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $744,706.81 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $342.76 or 0.01225896 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004512 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000106 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00010222 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.48 or 0.01553908 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00021631 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,374,285 tokens. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

