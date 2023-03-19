My Personal CFO LLC Has $644,000 Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

My Personal CFO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 821.1% during the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.39. The stock had a trading volume of 12,868,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,992,426. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $139.86.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. OTR Global upgraded NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.66.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

