My Personal CFO LLC Invests $124,000 in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAE. Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 249,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 139,270 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 211.5% in the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 25,650 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 22,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $614,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

DFAE traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,175,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,849. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $27.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.18 and its 200-day moving average is $22.08.

