My Personal CFO LLC Invests $54,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 182 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 163.6% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Netflix from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.13.

Insider Activity

Netflix Stock Down 2.1 %

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $6.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $303.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,918,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,874,887. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $396.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

