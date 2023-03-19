My Personal CFO LLC Makes New $100,000 Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,146,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,780,000 after acquiring an additional 32,780 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,115,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,734,000 after purchasing an additional 12,675 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 841,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,211,000 after purchasing an additional 29,665 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 694,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,473,000 after buying an additional 41,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 631,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,774,000 after buying an additional 62,223 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of VBK stock traded down $4.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $205.27. 230,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,352. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $218.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.16. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $186.95 and a 12 month high of $256.50.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.