My Personal CFO LLC Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC)

My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December accounts for about 1.3% of My Personal CFO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Separately, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.58. 7,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $106.87 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.15 and its 200 day moving average is $32.13.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BDEC was launched on Dec 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.