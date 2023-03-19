My Personal CFO LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,796,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,566,000 after purchasing an additional 20,475 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 135.3% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,571,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,485,000 after buying an additional 1,478,257 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,943,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,632,000 after buying an additional 32,116 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,740,000 after buying an additional 80,408 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,313,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,326,000 after acquiring an additional 266,599 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of IWN stock traded down $4.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.64. 2,420,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,715. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $128.24 and a 1 year high of $166.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.75 and a 200 day moving average of $143.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.