MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of MYR Group from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

MYR Group Trading Down 2.9 %

MYRG opened at $118.72 on Thursday. MYR Group has a twelve month low of $74.77 and a twelve month high of $124.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Transactions at MYR Group

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $863.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.59 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 15.42%. MYR Group’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MYR Group will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jennifer Elaine Lowry sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $243,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,919 shares of the company's stock, valued at $964,455.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Waneka sold 12,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $1,452,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,639,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,868,000 after buying an additional 77,662 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MYR Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,109,000 after purchasing an additional 37,252 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in MYR Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,018,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,357 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in MYR Group by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 636,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,751,000 after purchasing an additional 129,688 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in MYR Group by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 560,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,619,000 after purchasing an additional 67,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

About MYR Group

(Get Rating)

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

