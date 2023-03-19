NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NACCO Industries stock opened at $36.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NACCO Industries has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.41. The stock has a market cap of $270.33 million, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.85.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. NACCO Industries’s payout ratio is presently 8.23%.
NACCO Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of surface mines that supply coal to power generation companies. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining), and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment includes surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and activated carbon producers.
