NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NACCO Industries Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NACCO Industries stock opened at $36.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NACCO Industries has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.41. The stock has a market cap of $270.33 million, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Get NACCO Industries alerts:

NACCO Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. NACCO Industries’s payout ratio is presently 8.23%.

Institutional Trading of NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 12.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NACCO Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of surface mines that supply coal to power generation companies. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining), and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment includes surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and activated carbon producers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NACCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NACCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.