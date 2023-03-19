National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Declares $0.71 Dividend

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.7131 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th.

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

NTIOF opened at $68.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.09. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $59.42 and a 1 year high of $80.75.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$104.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment is involved in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.