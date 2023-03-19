National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of National Grid from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,210 ($14.75) to GBX 1,100 ($13.41) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,020 ($12.43) to GBX 1,070 ($13.04) in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,106.67.
National Grid Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NGG opened at $63.69 on Thursday. National Grid has a fifty-two week low of $47.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.
National Grid Company Profile
National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.
