National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of National Grid from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,210 ($14.75) to GBX 1,100 ($13.41) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,020 ($12.43) to GBX 1,070 ($13.04) in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,106.67.

Shares of NGG opened at $63.69 on Thursday. National Grid has a fifty-two week low of $47.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGG. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 1,067.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

