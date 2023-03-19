National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of National Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on National Instruments in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded National Instruments from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.33.

NATI traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,488,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,835. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.16 and a beta of 1.19. National Instruments has a one year low of $29.81 and a one year high of $55.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 35,896 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $1,947,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,217,204.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other National Instruments news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $113,599.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 35,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $1,947,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,801 shares in the company, valued at $18,217,204.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,290 shares of company stock worth $2,224,644. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 219.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,247,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,458 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in National Instruments by 77.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,793,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,386 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in National Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $38,111,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in National Instruments by 3,612.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 770,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,441,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in National Instruments by 15.4% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,259,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,739,000 after acquiring an additional 568,002 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

