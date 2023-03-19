NEAR Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $1.84 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $2.13 or 0.00007847 BTC on popular exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.84 billion and approximately $136.40 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00064842 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00045382 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00019851 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000811 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003649 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,021,029 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 866,021,029 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.14691597 USD and is down -1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 225 active market(s) with $103,369,964.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.