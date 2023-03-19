NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $131.63 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.87 billion and $131.63 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $2.15 or 0.00007784 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,021,029 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, "NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 866,021,029 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.14691597 USD and is down -1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 225 active market(s) with $103,369,964.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/."

