Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Nelnet Stock Down 2.0 %

NNI opened at $89.18 on Thursday. Nelnet has a fifty-two week low of $72.94 and a fifty-two week high of $99.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 49.19 and a current ratio of 49.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Nelnet alerts:

Nelnet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Nelnet’s payout ratio is 9.63%.

Institutional Trading of Nelnet

About Nelnet

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Nelnet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,116,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $192,044,000 after acquiring an additional 20,015 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nelnet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,434 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nelnet by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,004,000 after buying an additional 12,455 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Nelnet by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 236,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,731,000 after buying an additional 28,252 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Nelnet by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,490,000 after buying an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the following segments: Loan Servicing and Systems (LSS), Education Technology, Services, and Payment Processing (ETS&PP), Asset Generation and Management (AGM), Nelnet Bank, and Communications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.