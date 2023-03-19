Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Nelnet Stock Down 2.0 %
NNI opened at $89.18 on Thursday. Nelnet has a fifty-two week low of $72.94 and a fifty-two week high of $99.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 49.19 and a current ratio of 49.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.84.
Nelnet Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Nelnet’s payout ratio is 9.63%.
Institutional Trading of Nelnet
About Nelnet
Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the following segments: Loan Servicing and Systems (LSS), Education Technology, Services, and Payment Processing (ETS&PP), Asset Generation and Management (AGM), Nelnet Bank, and Communications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nelnet (NNI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.