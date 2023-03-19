Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

NVCN has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright lowered Neovasc from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Bloom Burton lowered Neovasc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Neovasc stock remained flat at $29.34 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 8.44 and a quick ratio of 8.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.07. Neovasc has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $29.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Neovasc stock. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Neovasc Inc. ( NASDAQ:NVCN Get Rating ) (TSE:NVC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000. Natixis owned approximately 1.82% of Neovasc at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

