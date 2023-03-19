New Capital Management LP Purchases 524,481 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

New Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,746,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524,481 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 16.2% of New Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. New Capital Management LP owned about 0.76% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $37,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 260,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 94.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 611,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,260,000 after purchasing an additional 297,007 shares in the last quarter.
Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $21.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.77. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $18.42 and a 12-month high of $25.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.55.
Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile
The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.
