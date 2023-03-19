New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $216,000 in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 3,585,900 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $64,878,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 347.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 339,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,225,000 after purchasing an additional 263,793 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,255,000. Finally, Systelligence LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 314,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,997,000 after purchasing an additional 168,526 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDX opened at $52.55 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $59.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.74.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

