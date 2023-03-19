New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 7,468 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 64.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,468 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.1% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 34.0% during the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 68,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after acquiring an additional 17,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.24. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $111.09.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

