New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 180,264 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 180,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,570,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 7.2% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,118.7% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,214,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 21,856,794 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,237,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,401,000 after buying an additional 11,921,850 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,098.9% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,739,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,740,000 after buying an additional 8,927,502 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,378,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,926,000 after buying an additional 4,443,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35,249.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,710,000 after buying an additional 2,172,405 shares in the last quarter.

Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.41 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $78.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.36.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

