New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 117.6% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $50.68 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $58.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.15.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.