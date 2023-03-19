New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 2,276 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the period. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 117.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $67.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.74 and a 52 week high of $75.66.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

