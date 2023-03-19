NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NEWT has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of NewtekOne from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NewtekOne in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

NewtekOne Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NewtekOne stock opened at $11.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $280.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. NewtekOne has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $27.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.44 and a 200 day moving average of $17.36.

NewtekOne Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. NewtekOne’s payout ratio is 208.96%.

In other NewtekOne news, CEO Barry Sloane bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $153,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,108,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,975,295.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NewtekOne

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEWT. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 422.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 171,306 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NewtekOne in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,366,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in NewtekOne in the 1st quarter valued at $2,108,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in NewtekOne by 205.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 28,060 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in NewtekOne in the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. 14.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewtekOne Company Profile

NewtekOne, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company engaged in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

