Nexo (NEXO) Price Hits $0.65 on Exchanges

Nexo (NEXO) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Nexo token can now be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00002359 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nexo has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nexo has a total market cap of $364.61 million and $3.81 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nexo alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000247 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000307 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.32 or 0.00367294 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,364.01 or 0.26696248 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Nexo Token Profile

Nexo was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. Nexo’s official website is nexo.io. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @nexo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nexo is nexo.io/blog. The Reddit community for Nexo is https://reddit.com/r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network.The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency.

NEXO Token holders receive up to 12% interest per annum, paid out daily, on the NEXO Tokens held in both the Savings and Credit Line wallets of their Nexo accounts. Plus, holding NEXO Tokens automatically makes users a part of Nexo’s Loyalty Program which enables the following:

Higher yields on crypto and fiat with our Earn suite.

Preferential borrowing rates for the Instant Crypto Credit Lines™.

Free crypto withdrawals.”

Nexo Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.