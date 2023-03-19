NexTech AR Solutions (NEXCF) to Release Earnings on Monday

NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th.

OTCMKTS:NEXCF opened at $0.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.63. The stock has a market cap of $58.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.83. NexTech AR Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.04.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of NexTech AR Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. engages in the development and provision of reality advertising platform. It operates through eCommerce and Technology Services segments. The eCommerce segment includes online sales channels, market places, and Direct sales through websites. The Technology Services segment involves on the provision of technology services for eCommerce, virtual events, higher education, and advertising.

