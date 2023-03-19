NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stake Raised by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,249 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.4% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $39,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $493,266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,839,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,385 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9,209.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,935,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,802 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 34.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $81,651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II bought 2,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock opened at $75.67 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.77 and its 200-day moving average is $80.28. The firm has a market cap of $150.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.47%.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.83.

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

