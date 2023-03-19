NFT Market Cap Hits $792,648.61 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One NFT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges. NFT has a market cap of $792,648.61 and $238.07 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded up 22.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00008646 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00033123 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025316 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001870 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00019689 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003500 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.24 or 0.00204409 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,956.99 or 0.99832485 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.02140538 USD and is up 0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $238.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

