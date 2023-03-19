NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NN Price Performance

NNBR opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.43. NN has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $3.61.

Get NN alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in NN by 26.1% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in NN by 1.6% in the third quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 4,139,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in NN by 5.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,284,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Corre Partners Management LLC grew its position in NN by 1.2% in the third quarter. Corre Partners Management LLC now owns 5,488,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,385,000 after acquiring an additional 62,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in NN by 173.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 136,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 86,550 shares in the last quarter. 73.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NN

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

See Also

