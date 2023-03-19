Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

JWN has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.61.

Shares of NYSE:JWN traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.56. 5,091,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,382,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $29.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.04. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.24.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 42.08% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JWN. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Nordstrom by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

