North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys 2,369 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Safeguard Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

VOOV opened at $140.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.06 and its 200 day moving average is $140.71. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.18 and a 12-month high of $154.82.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.