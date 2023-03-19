North Star Investment Management Corp. Cuts Holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,563 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.68% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $4,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,297,000 after buying an additional 10,207 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the third quarter valued at $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the third quarter valued at $607,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 19.3% in the third quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 62,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 10,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 8.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ETD shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ETD opened at $26.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.47. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $31.78. The firm has a market cap of $668.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.22.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $203.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.25 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is presently 28.64%.

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

