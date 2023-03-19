North Star Investment Management Corp. Decreases Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,525,000 after buying an additional 139,158 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,249,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,944,000 after buying an additional 35,382 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 5.4% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,090,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,815,000 after buying an additional 56,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 7.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,310,000 after buying an additional 71,800 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $4,602,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,914,986.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $4,602,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,914,986.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,945,151.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 629,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,417,471.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $151.88 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $119.82 and a 52 week high of $163.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.21.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SJM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.70.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

