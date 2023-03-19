North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $5.65 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $5,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 390.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.0% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of IWB opened at $215.18 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $256.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.21.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.